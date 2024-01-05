Tandy and Jacksonville State host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (5-10) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces…

Florida International Panthers (5-10) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the Florida International Panthers after KyKy Tandy scored 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 107-67 win over the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans.

The Gamecocks are 4-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 3.6.

Jacksonville State averages 72.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 77.0 Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Dean is averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and four steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

