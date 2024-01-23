Ta’Lon Cooper’s 20 leads South Carolina over No. 6 Kentucky 79-62

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points and Jacobi Wright had 14 with four 3-pointers as South Carolina…

The Gamecocks (16-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) beat their highest-ranked opponent at home since taking down No. 1 Kentucky 68-62 14 years ago.

It’s the third straight loss at South Carolina for the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2) and fourth in their last seven meetings in the series.

Rob Dillingham led Kentucky with 16 points and Antonio Reeves added 15.

TEXAS 75, NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 22 points to help Texas roll past Oklahoma.

Dylan Disu had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Dillon Mitchell added eight points and 13 boards for the Longhorns (14-5, 3-3 Big 12), who shot 50% from the floor to win their sixth straight in the series.

Abmas went 4 of 8 on 3-pointers and shot 8 of 14 from the field overall.

Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Otega Oweh added 10 for the Sooners (15-4, 3-3), who had won two straight.

NO. 12 DUKE 83, LOUISVILLE 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark Mitchell returned from injury to add 20 with 12 rebounds and Duke outlasted Louisville.

Seeking a rebound from an 80-76 home loss to Pitt, the Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got a big lift with the returns of Mitchell and Jeremy Roach from knee injuries to lead 45-34 at halftime.

Proctor made 4 of 10 from deep and 9 of 16 overall. Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 20 points for the Cardinals (6-13, 1-7), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 61, MINNESOTA 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Wahl had 16 points and hit two free throws with 5 seconds left to help Wisconsin beat rival Minnesota.

A.J. Storr had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Big Ten-leading Badgers (15-4, 7-1), who beat the Gophers (12-7, 3-5) for the seventh straight time. Max Klesmit scored 11 points.

Elijah Hawkins, who missed Minnesota’s last game with a sprained ankle, had 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.

NO. 16 DAYTON 66, LA SALLE 54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daron Holmes II scored 22 points and Javon Bennett and Nate Santos each scored 13 to lead Dayton over La Salle for its 13th straight win.

The Flyers (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) made the biggest upward move this week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, gaining six places after wins over Saint Louis and Rhode Island.

Andres Marrero led La Salle (10-9, 1-5) with 13 points. The Explorers have lost four straight games.

