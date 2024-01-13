Talford scores 27 points as Winthrop knocks off Radford 92-88 in 3OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 12 of his 27 points in the extra periods as Winthrop beat…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 12 of his 27 points in the extra periods as Winthrop beat Radford 92-88 in triple-overtime on Saturday.

Talford scored five points in the second overtime and seven in the third. Kenyon Giles’ jumper gave Radford its last lead, 86-84, with 3:08 left. Talford then scored the next seven points as the Eagles ended it with an 8-2 surge.

Radford scored the final five points of regulation, capped by Chandler Turner’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left, to force the first overtime tied 67-67.

Talford was 8-of-13 shooting and made 11 of 16 free throws for the Eagles (13-6, 4-0 Big South Conference). Nick Johnson scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers. Kasen Harrison had 18 points and shot 4 for 8 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Turner led the way for the Highlanders (11-7, 1-2) with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Giles added 20 points. DaQuan Smith also recorded 18 points and six rebounds.

