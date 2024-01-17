Talford leads Winthrop against UNC Asheville after 27-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-6, 4-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-6, 4-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kelton Talford scored 27 points in Winthrop’s 92-88 overtime win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 79.3 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 16.3 assists. Caleb Burgess paces the Bulldogs with 4.8.

Winthrop makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UNC Asheville averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Burgess is averaging six points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.