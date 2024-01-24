Talford leads Winthrop against Charleston Southern after 20-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 4-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 4-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 79-74 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-2 in conference matchups. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daren Patrick is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.3 points. Taje’ Kelly is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Talford is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.