Tainamo scores 21 to lead Denver to 78-70 victory over North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Touko Tainamo’s 21 points helped Denver defeat North Dakota State 78-70 on Thursday night.

Tainamo added five rebounds for the Pioneers (12-7, 3-1 Summit League). Jaxon Brenchley scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tommy Bruner was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Boden Skunberg led the Bison (8-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Jacari White added 14 points and two steals for North Dakota State. In addition, Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

