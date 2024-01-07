Tabbs leads Morgan State against Delaware State after 20-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 75-74 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears have gone 4-2 in home games. Morgan State is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks second in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wesley Oba averaging 2.5.

Morgan State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

The Bears and Hornets square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabbs is averaging 14.6 points for the Bears.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.