Syracuse hosts Florida State after Starling’s 22-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Florida State Seminoles after JJ Starling scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 72-69 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 9-0 at home. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 5-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Seminoles meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

