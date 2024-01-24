Swope scores 30, Indiana State downs UIC 89-83

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Swope’s 30 points led Indiana State over UIC 89-83 on Wednesday night. Swope was 10-of021 shooting,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Swope’s 30 points led Indiana State over UIC 89-83 on Wednesday night.

Swope was 10-of021 shooting, including 6 for 16 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Sycamores (17-3, 8-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Robbie Avila added 26 points while shooting 9 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to go with 11 rebounds and six assists. Julian Larry added 12 points and seven assists. Jayson Kent chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Flames (8-12, 1-8) were led by Isaiah Rivera, who recorded 24 points. Christian Jones added 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists for UIC.

Avila’s 18-point second half helped Indiana State close out the six-point victory.

