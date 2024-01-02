Swope and Indiana State host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 87-75 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Sycamores are 5-0 in home games. Indiana State is first in the MVC with 17.7 assists per game led by Robbie Avila averaging 4.0.

The Purple Aces are 1-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville ranks second in the MVC with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Yacine Toumi averaging 6.4.

Indiana State makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Evansville scores 8.5 more points per game (80.6) than Indiana State gives up (72.1).

The Sycamores and Purple Aces square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avila is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists for the Sycamores. Swope is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Toumi is averaging 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.