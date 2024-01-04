Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Swenson scores 21 as…

Swenson scores 21 as Stetson downs North Florida 75-74

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points, Jalen Blackmon made a go-ahead jumper from the free-throw line with nine seconds left, and Stetson beat North Florida 75-74 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener.

Swenson was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Hatters (9-6). Alec Oglesby scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Aubin Gateretse shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Ospreys (7-9) were led in scoring by Nate Lliteras, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Chaz Lanier added 14 points and six rebounds for North Florida. In addition, Jake van der Heijden had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up