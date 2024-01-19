Swain’s dunk caps Xavier comeback win over Georgetown 92-91

Dailyn Swain caught a pass in the corner, pump faked his defender off his feet and drove for a two-handed dunk with 30 seconds, giving Xavier a hard-fought, come-from-behind win over Georgetown, 92-91 on Friday night.

Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with just under seven minutes left gave the Hoyas a 76-74 lead and they maintained the advantage until the final minute. Jayden Epps hit two free throws with 1:19 left to give Georgetown a 91-88 lead. Desmond Claude scored at the basket with more than a minute left to get the Musketeers within one. Epps missed a layup and Swain grabbed the defensive rebound. Claude drove into the key, then passed to an open Swain for the game-winner.

Quincy Olivari led Xavier with 27 points and had six rebounds for the Musketeers (10-8, 4-3 Big East Conference). Claude scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and nine assists. Dayvion McKnight shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Hoyas (8-10, 1-6) were led by Jayden Epps, who recorded 30 points and 11 assists. Jay Heath added 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for Georgetown. In addition, Dontrez Styles had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Olivari scored 12 points in the first half and Xavier went into the break trailing 43-38. Olivari scored a team-high 15 points for Xavier in the second half. Xavier outscored Georgetown by six points over the final half.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Xavier visits Creighton and Georgetown hosts Butler.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

