Sutton and Omaha host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (10-10, 3-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 90-87 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 8-1 at home. Omaha has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Kangaroos are 1-3 against conference opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Omaha averages 74.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.3 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Omaha gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

