Sutherland scores 18 as Le Moyne cruises to 94-57 victory over St. Francis (PA)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland scored 18 points as Le Moyne beat St. Francis (PA) 94-57 on Sunday.

Sutherland shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Dolphins (8-11, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Kaiyem Cleary was 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Isaiah Salter shot 6 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Red Flash (6-13, 1-5) were led by Eli Wilborn, who posted 13 points. Carlos Lopez Jr. added 11 points for Saint Francis (PA). In addition, Aidan Harris had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

