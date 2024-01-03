Sumler leads Charleston Southern against Presbyterian after 21-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after A’lahn Sumler scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 105-60 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 2.5.

The Blue Hose are 3-3 on the road. Presbyterian has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Charleston Southern scores 70.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Buccaneers.

Marquis Barnett is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

