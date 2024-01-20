Sumler and Charleston Southern host High Point

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-4, 4-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-4, 4-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the High Point Panthers after A’lahn Sumler scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-70 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Panthers are 10-0 on their home court. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 43.1 boards. Juslin Bodo Bodo leads the Panthers with 7.9 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

High Point averages 85.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 75.1 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

RJ Johnson is averaging 16.5 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

