Sullinger scores 30, Kent State knocks off Bowling Green 90-84 in OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 30 points led Kent State over Bowling Green 90-84 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Sullinger shot 10 for 19 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Golden Flashes (10-9, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Chris Payton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Marcus Hill finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (14-5, 5-2). Bowling Green also got 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Jason Spurgin. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next for Kent State is a matchup Friday with Ohio at home. Bowling Green visits Toledo on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

