Strickland leads LIU against Wagner after 27-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (6-6) at Long Island Sharks (1-11) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under…

Wagner Seahawks (6-6) at Long Island Sharks (1-11)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Tai Strickland scored 27 points in LIU’s 86-69 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Sharks are 0-1 on their home court. LIU is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 3-5 on the road. Wagner is 2-0 in one-possession games.

LIU’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The Sharks and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strickland is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tyje Kelton is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.