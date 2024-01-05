Strickland leads LIU against Stonehill after 23-point showing

Long Island Sharks (2-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-14, 0-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (2-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-14, 0-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Stonehill Skyhawks after Tai Strickland scored 23 points in LIU’s 69-67 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-3 in home games. Stonehill gives up 80.0 points and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Sharks are 1-0 against conference opponents. LIU has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Stonehill is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Sharks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Nikola Djapa is averaging 5.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

