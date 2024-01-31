Strickland leads LIU against Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island Sharks (4-15, 3-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-12, 4-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (4-15, 3-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-12, 4-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Tai Strickland scored 34 points in LIU’s 87-74 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 5-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sharks are 3-4 in conference games. LIU has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game LIU gives up. LIU’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tana Kopa is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 11.9 points. Strickland is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.