Storr leads No. 6 Wisconsin against Nebraska after 28-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Wisconsin visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after AJ Storr scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers have gone 13-1 in home games. Nebraska scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Badgers are 8-1 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 2.7.

Nebraska averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is averaging 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Storr is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Badgers. Tyler Wahl is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

