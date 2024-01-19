Storr and No. 11 Wisconsin host Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -11; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after AJ Storr scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 87-83 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Badgers have gone 9-1 at home. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 4-3 in conference games. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten scoring 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Malik Reneau averaging 10.9.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (66.6).

The Badgers and Hoosiers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Reneau is shooting 57.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hoosiers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

