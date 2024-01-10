Stony Brook visits Towson after Clarke’s 21-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Towson Tigers after Aaron Clarke scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 93-87 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Towson has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Towson averages 66.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Towson allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.5 points for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.