Stony Brook travels to Northeastern for conference matchup

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-6) at Northeastern Huskies (5-8)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves take on Chris Doherty and the Northeastern Huskies in CAA play Thursday.

The Huskies are 2-1 in home games. Northeastern is fifth in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Doherty averaging 2.6.

The Seawolves have gone 1-5 away from home. Stony Brook has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Northeastern makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Stony Brook’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doherty is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

