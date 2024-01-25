Stony Brook hosts Monmouth following Rice’s 25-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-10, 2-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-10, 2-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Xander Rice scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 85-77 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves are 6-3 in home games. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.3.

The Hawks have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.5 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Rice is averaging 21.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

