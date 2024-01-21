Stony Brook hosts Hofstra following Dubar’s 27-point showing

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 2-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 2-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 2-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 2-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Darlinstone Dubar scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 86-77 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves have gone 6-2 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pride are 2-3 in CAA play. Hofstra scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Pride meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

