Stonehill visits O’Connell and Merrimack

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-18, 0-5 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-10, 3-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-18, 0-5 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-10, 3-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Jacob O’Connell scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 71-65 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Warriors are 6-1 in home games. Merrimack ranks third in the NEC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Derkack averaging 9.5.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 in NEC play. Stonehill has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Merrimack is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Merrimack allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Derkack is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Max Zegarowski is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

