Stonehill visits McGee and Sacred Heart

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-20, 0-7 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-12, 4-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kyle McGee scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 93-91 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers have gone 7-3 at home. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the NEC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 5.1.

The Skyhawks are 0-7 in NEC play. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC with 11.1 assists per game led by Tony Felder averaging 3.0.

Sacred Heart averages 73.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Pioneers and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Felder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

