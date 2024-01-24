Stonehill visits LIU following Kopa’s 24-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-19, 0-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-14, 2-3 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-19, 0-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-14, 2-3 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Tana Kopa scored 24 points in LIU’s 72-63 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks are 1-2 on their home court. LIU is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.5 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-6 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

LIU’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopa averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Tai Strickland is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.4 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

