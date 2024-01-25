Stonehill visits Kopa and LIU

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-19, 0-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-14, 2-3 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-19, 0-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-14, 2-3 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Tana Kopa scored 24 points in LIU’s 72-63 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks have gone 1-2 at home. LIU has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks seventh in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Neal Marquardt averaging 1.3.

LIU averages 63.5 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 78.0 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Acker is averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for LIU.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Tony Felder is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

