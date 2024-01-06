Stonehill hosts Strickland and LIU

Long Island Sharks (2-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-14, 0-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (2-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-14, 0-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Stonehill Skyhawks after Tai Strickland scored 23 points in LIU’s 69-67 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 2-3 on their home court. Stonehill is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Sharks are 1-0 in conference play. LIU is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Stonehill averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Sharks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Nikola Djapa is averaging 5.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Strickland is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

