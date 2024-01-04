Stinson leads Stonehill against Cent. Conn. St. after 23-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Chas Stinson scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 59-58 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 at home. Stonehill averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 3-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Stonehill is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 80.4 Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

