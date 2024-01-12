Stetson visits Queens following Albury’s 27-point outing

Stetson Hatters (10-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (10-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-10, 1-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Stetson Hatters after Deyton Albury scored 27 points in Queens’ 78-75 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Royals have gone 6-1 in home games. Queens has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Hatters have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 6.0.

Queens scores 79.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.5 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Queens allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albury is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 86.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

