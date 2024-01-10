Stetson visits Kennesaw State following Burden’s 28-point outing

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces the Stetson Hatters after Terrell Burden scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 80-77 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Owls have gone 6-0 at home. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 18.2 fast break points.

The Hatters have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Kennesaw State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 77.9 points per game, equal to what Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Hatters meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 23.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.