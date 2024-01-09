Stetson visits Kennesaw State following Burden’s 28-point game

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Stetson Hatters after Terrell Burden scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 80-77 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Owls are 6-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is the top team in the ASUN averaging 37.6 points in the paint. Burden leads the Owls scoring 9.3.

The Hatters are 2-0 in ASUN play. Stetson is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Kennesaw State scores 85.1 points, 15.7 more per game than the 69.4 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Hatters square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 23.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

