Stetson takes on Chicago State, seeks 9th straight home win

Chicago State Cougars (8-15) at Stetson Hatters (11-7, 3-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts…

Chicago State Cougars (8-15) at Stetson Hatters (11-7, 3-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Chicago State aiming to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Hatters have gone 6-0 in home games. Stetson ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 4.5.

The Cougars are 4-9 in road games. Chicago State has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

Stetson averages 77.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.6 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 64.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.3 Stetson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 17.7 points for the Cougars. Brent Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.