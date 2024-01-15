Stetson takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (8-15) at Stetson Hatters (11-7, 3-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters…

Chicago State Cougars (8-15) at Stetson Hatters (11-7, 3-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -10; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Hatters play Chicago State.

The Hatters have gone 6-0 in home games. Stetson averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 4-9 in road games. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent scoring 11.2 fast break points per game.

Stetson is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 22.2 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

