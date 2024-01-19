Live Radio
Stephenson’s double-double helps Cal State Bakersfield beat UC Riverside 80-56

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 12:47 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Corey Stephenson finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Cal State Bakersfield defeat UC Riverside 80-56 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Higgins added 17 points and six assists for the Roadrunners (6-11, 1-5 Big West Conference). Marvin McGhee had 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range). The win snapped a five-game slide for the Roadrunners.

Benjamin Griscti led the Highlanders (7-12, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Nate Pickens added 11 points for UC Riverside. In addition, Barrington Hargress finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

