Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook against Charleston (SC) after 21-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 62-53 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Seawolves are 6-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 1-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 6.5 more points per game (78.1) than Stony Brook gives up to opponents (71.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Frey is averaging 8.9 points for the Seawolves. Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Ben Burnham is averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

