Stephenson-Moore leads Stony Brook against Charleston (SC) after 21-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 62-53 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Seawolves have gone 6-1 in home games. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.5.

The Cougars are 1-0 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook averages 70.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 73.6 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Fitzmorris is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

CJ Fulton is averaging 3.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

