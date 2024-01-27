Stephenson-Moore, Clarke lead Stony Brook to 86-78 OT win over UNC Wilmington

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 22 points and Aaron Clarke added eight points in overtime as Stony…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 22 points and Aaron Clarke added eight points in overtime as Stony Brook knocked off UNC Wilmington 86-78 on Saturday night.

Dean Noll hit a 3-pointer for Stony Brook that tied it 64-all with 41.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Trazarien White’s layup gave UNC Wilmington the lead before Stephenson-Moore’s two free throws with one second left forced overtime knotted at 66.

Stephenson-Moore and Clarke each made a 3-pointer as the Seawolves opened the extra period on a 8-0 surge and outscored UNC Wilmington 20-12.

Stephenson-Moore also contributed six rebounds for the Seawolves (11-10, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Clarke scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Keenan Fitzmorris added 15 points.

White led the Seahawks (14-6, 5-3) with 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. KJ Jenkins added 19 points and two steals for UNC Wilmington. Shykeim Phillips also had eight points and two steals. The loss broke the Seahawks’ five-game winning streak.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Stony Brook a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Stony Brook ahead 39-37, while Fitzmorris led his club in scoring with 12 points. Stony Brook was outscored by UNC Wilmington in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Stephenson-Moore led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

