Stephenson leads CSU Bakersfield against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-14, 0-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-11, 1-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 80-56 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-2 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 0-6 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Bakersfield scores 69.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 73.6 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.6 points. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.1 points and four assists over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals. Kobe Sanders is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.