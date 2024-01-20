Stephenson and CSU Bakersfield host Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-14, 0-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-11, 1-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-14, 0-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-11, 1-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 80-56 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners are 5-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-11 record against teams above .500.

The Mustangs are 0-6 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 63.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 70.4 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Kobe Sanders is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.