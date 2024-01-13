Stephens leads American against Army after 21-point game

Army Black Knights (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Army Black Knights (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Army Black Knights after Elijah Stephens scored 21 points in American’s 72-68 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. American is sixth in the Patriot League with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 6.4.

The Black Knights have gone 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Army has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

American averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Army allows. Army averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than American gives up.

The Eagles and Black Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 12 points and 5.3 assists for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for American.

Josh Scovens is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

