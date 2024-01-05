Staton-McCray and Samford host Citadel

Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Citadel Bulldogs after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 29 points in Samford’s 89-74 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Citadel has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Samford Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Samford is eighth in the SoCon allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Citadel makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Samford scores 23.6 more points per game (90.1) than Citadel allows to opponents (66.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Citadel Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Achor Achor is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Samford Bulldogs. Staton-McCray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.