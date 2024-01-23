Starling leads Syracuse against Florida State after 22-point game

Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Florida State Seminoles after JJ Starling scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 72-69 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 9-0 in home games. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 5-2 against conference opponents. Florida State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Syracuse scores 75.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.5 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 76.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.7 Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.1 points. Judah Mintz is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jamir Watkins is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

