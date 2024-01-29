Starling and Syracuse host Boston College

Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Boston College Eagles after JJ Starling scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 77-65 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Boston College scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Orange are 5-4 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Boston College scores 76.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 72.0 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 75.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 72.4 Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles.

Judah Mintz is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.