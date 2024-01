STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer is all-time winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,203rd career victory.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer is all-time winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,203rd career victory.

