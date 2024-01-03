Stanford visits UCLA after Carlyle’s 28-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the UCLA Bruins after Kanaan Carlyle scored 28 points in Stanford’s 100-82 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins are 4-2 in home games. UCLA is eighth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Adem Bona leads the Bruins with 6.9 boards.

The Cardinal have gone 1-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UCLA scores 67.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.3 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UCLA gives up.

The Bruins and Cardinal meet Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.