Stanford visits Cal following Tyson’s 30-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (7-12, 3-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Jaylon Tyson scored 30 points in Cal’s 81-75 overtime victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Golden Bears are 6-5 on their home court. Cal is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 7.1.

The Cardinal are 5-3 in conference games. Stanford is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal averages 75.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.4 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 79.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 76.6 Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 21 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Cal.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

